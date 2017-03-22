Haverhill school to perform Billy Elliot the Musical

A school drama group will pirouette to the stage when they perform Billy Elliot the Musical next week.

Samuel Ward Academy will start a six-performance run from Tuesday, March 28 including two shows at Haverhill Arts Centre.

Set during the 1980 miners’ strike, the show sees Billy, played by Year 7 student Aidan Elsden (pictured), go from the boxing ring to the ballet class.

Productions are from Tuesday, March 28 to Friday, March 31 at Samuel Ward Academy Studio from 7pm and at the Arts Centre for both 2pm on Sunday, April 2 and Monday, April 3 at 7pm. For tickets call the school on 01440 761511 or the arts centre box office on 01440 714140.