Haverhill school ups its pupil capacity thanks to new extension

A new classroom block will act as an inspiration for primary school pupils, a proud chair of governors has said.

Clements Primary Academy in Haverhill officially opened its new extension at a ceremony attended by staff, parents, pupils and project leaders.

The four new classrooms sit in a state-of-the-art extension opposite the main school building and their addition will enable the school to take on more than 100 extra pupils.

The school currently has more than 300 pupils.

John Baillie, chair of governors, conducted the official ribbon cutting alongside a time capsule being planted.

He said: “This is a fantastic learning environment and to see it so fully integrated with the rest of the school is a testimony to everyone involved in the project.

“This expansion is crucial as Haverhill grows and we would like to thank all parents and pupils for their support with this.

“Clements Primary School has some wonderful facilities and I know the pupils who have begun using the new classroom block are already being inspired by their new surroundings.”

New school headteacher Vicky Hogg, who started at Clements Primary Academy in September, said the extension was a further enhancement on the “amazing resources” at the primary school in Greenfields Way.

She added: “The new classroom block means the school now has capacity for a further 120 pupils which will be filled over the next four years.”

The 23-week project, which was designed and project-managed by Concertus and delivered by Morgan Sindall, also included increasing the studio space in the main school building.

Saul Humphrey, managing director for East Anglia at Morgan Sindall, said: “We’re very pleased to be celebrating the opening of the new extension at Clements Primary School. “The building will enable the school to continue to provide an outstanding experience for pupils, teachers and school users.

“Morgan Sindall has deep experience in the education sector and we’re proud to have drawn on this knowledge to deliver this great new facility.”

Beth Dale, senior project manager at Concertus, paid tribute to the close working which ensured a “very efficient and effective” project.