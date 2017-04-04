Haverhill Scouts cook up some winning recipes in district competition

Four youngsters from 1st Haverhill Scouts proved their culinary prowess by emerging victorious at the recent Sudbury District Cooking Competition.

The annual event sees troops from across the district invited to compete in teams who must create their menu to meet a set cost, then cook and serve their two course meal of food they must prepare – no tins or cans allowed!

Haverhill’s team of Aidan, Jesse, Josh and Riley made it successive wins as their meatball and curry main course, followed by their coconut-centred krangy dessert, won the competition which had an oriental theme for 2017.

Associate District Commissioner Steve Cridland judged the boys’ food to be the best in the district, making it seven wins from the last decade for 1st Haverhill.

1st Haverhill Scout leader David Miller said: “We’re proud of how our Scouts performed, and being crowned best cooks in the district for the second consecutive year is a great achievement.

“Scouting teaches children a wide range of skills, with cooking being just one of them, and all of them being about becoming independent and having fun.

“This success shows how much the children benefit from Scouting and how much they’ve taken on board.”

The 2017 Sudbury District Cooking Competition was held in Great Cornard on March 4.