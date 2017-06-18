Haverhill set to celebrate Armed Forces Day

On Saturday, June 24 the people of Haverhill will have a chance to show their support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces as part of the nationally organised Armed Forces Day.

Starting from 11am there will be a host of displays, parades and activities in and around the Market Square and St Mary’s Church.

On the Market Square there will be military vehicles and stalls by The Royal British Legion, Haverhill Ex-Servicemen’s’ Club, Haverhill Family History Group and the Army Police & Fire Cadets.

At 11.45am a parade led by the Bury St Edmunds Sea Cadet Band will leave the Arts Centre and march down the High Street to arrive on the Market Square for a flag raising ceremony at midday led by the Mayor David Roach.

Music and dance will be provided by The Apple Blossoms Vintage Singers performing 1940s big band style harmonies with dance demonstrations by Haverhill Sequence Dance Club.

The Armed Forces Day coincides with the St Mary’s Church Summer Fete and as such there will be children’s activities and a number of other family friendly activities available.

To keep the home fires burning and everyone in the patriotic spirit Haverhill Arts Centre is holding an afternoon performance of The Vera Lynn Story at 5pm.

Be swept back in time to the 1940s, when Vera was the nation’s sweetheart, with a nostalgic show full of songs and stories.

Family History Group is also running children’s activities including Codebreaking and Semaphore, Ridgewell Aviation Association, aka USAAF 381st Bomb Group Memorial Museum will be there, as will a Radio Communications stall.

Go to www.haverhillartscentre.co.uk to book tickets.