Haverhill shop owner is calling it a day after 12 years

After 12 years in Haverhill, a photography shop owner is closing down in the search for a better quality of life.

David Doughty, 49, is well known to many for not just having The Gallery in Queen’s Square - where he has been for the past five years - but also for being the chairman of the Haverhill Summer Bash.

Having grown up and lived in Haverhill most of his life, he now lives near Colchester, and the commute to work is partly behind his decision to close.

David said: “The journey has started to take its toll but also I’ve done 12 years now photographing mainly babies, which means crawling around on the floor a lot.

“I’ve now perhaps done enough of that and now I just want to work with animals but also do some commercial work.

“However lovely the families are, I feel I’ve done my time and I want to change my lifestyle.

“I obviously want to start enjoying life again and having Saturdays back is a big thing and having a proper weekend again.

“I lost my mum and dad before they got to retire and we want to enjoy life before I retire.

“I’ve got two grandchildren now and I don’t see them enough. I don’t see my friends and family enough because of the job.”

The Gallery’s final day will be Saturday, January 27, from 9am to 4pm and David said: “I would like to invite my customers and everyone that knows me to come in and have a little drink.

“A lot of people ask about my dog Alfie, because he was always in the shop and he will be here on that Saturday as well.”