Haverhill skate park saviour Ellis shortlisted for national hero award

Haverhill teenager Ellis Rudge is in the running to win a national award for his actions in helping a ten-year-old boy who suffered a head injury at a skate park.

The 13-year-old is among five candidates shortlisted to win the Guy Evans Young Hero Award 2017, part of the St John Ambulance Everyday Heroes Awards.

The winner will be announced at the Hilton London Bankside on September 28 at a ceremony presented by campaigner, TV presenter and acid-attack survivor, Katie Piper.

In early January Ellis, then aged 12, went to the aid of Mason West after he fell on the skate ramp in Howe Road, Haverhill, and passed out after he banged his head.

Mason suffered internal bruising to the skull and Ellis gave first aid to him, taking off his coat and putting him into the recovery position before alerting those around him to call for an ambulance and locating Mason’s parents.

Since the incident, Ellis, who had only learned first aid after joining the Haverhill Army Cadets four months earlier, has received numerous accolades.

He has received a Commandant Suffolk Army Cadet Force Commendation.

At the end of June he went on to get a letter of appreciation from the St John Ambulance headquarters in London and in July he was named the joint winner of the Young Person of the Year Award at the Haverhill Heroes Awards run by Castle Manor Academy and supported by the Haverhill Echo.