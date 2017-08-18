Haverhill snooker charity moves into a new era

Six years since launching a charity that gives disabled people the opportunity to play snooker, its founder is branching out to offer pro-standard coaching to young non-disabled players.

Tim Squires began TJS Snookerbility in February 2011 having earned his coaching qualifications at the Terry Griffiths snooker academy.

Since then he has been holding free coaching sessions for disabled players at the Haverhill Ex-Servicemen’s Club every Tuesday.

Now though, the World Snooker accredited coach, who has helped some of the world’s top players, is moving the sessions to a Saturday and also introducing a session for non-disabled juniors, aged from eight upwards - still at the same venue.

Tim said: “It gives anyone who wants to pursue snooker the best possible way, that’s what they’ve got to look at.

“On a Tuesday I couldn’t take any more on because it was maxed out.”

Part of the reasoning for the change was to allow people, said Tim, who live away in residential care from Monday to Friday but return home to Haverhill at weekends to get the chance to join.

He has moved the Tuesday group to Saturdays, starting from midday to 2pm on September 23 and will commence the junior coaching from September 30, also from midday to 2pm, alternating the two each week.

Participants for both groups will also have to start paying, at £10 per player per session, with all profits going to TJS Snookerbility.

Tim added: “Both groups will depend on participation levels, this is not a turn up on the day thing. This allows me to change between each group.

“I would need to know in advance when anyone wishing to come along can call me directly on 07944922869 or email tjs147squires@aol.co.uk at one week’s notice.”