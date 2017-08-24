Haverhill students do well in GCSEs

Students at Castle Manor Academy in Haverhill are celebrating their highest ever GCSE results today with 62 per cent of students reaching the new threshold of a level 4 in Maths and English.

The academy says this is a 16 per cent increase compared to A*-C grades last year.

GCSE students at Castle Manor Academy

Headteacher Vanessa Whitcombe said the 114 students’ results were ‘incredibly strong’ in a year when schools have had to deal with many changes in the exams.

She added: “I am absolutely thrilled with the results at Castle Manor Academy.

“They are testament of a huge amount of hard work by the students whose dedication and commitment has earned them the results they deserve.

“I am extremely proud of all of them and they will have very bright futures. Such a rapid increase in results is testament also to the hard work and support from staff and parents and I want to take the opportunity to thank them.”

Castle Manor Academy students Jade Linge, Amy Lawrence, Ellie Britain, Sophie Ruthven and Eve Mizon with their GCSE results

Dr Tim Coulson, Chief Executive of the Samuel Ward Academy Trust said: “These are the first results since the school joined the trust and we are delighted to see such an excellent improvement. Many congratulations to pupils and staff.”

Notable Castle Manor student results included:

Dona Jose: two grade 9, one grade 7, four A grades, two B grades and a Distinction*. She is going to Hills Road to study physics, maths, further maths and chemistry.

Jasmine Bray: one grade 9, one grade 8, one grade 7, four A grades and two B grades. She is going to Hills Road to study english, history, politics and maths.

Holly McGerty,Jack Brown,Natalie Randall and Zac Bott with their GCSE results at Samuel Ward Academy

Matthews Parampil: one grade 8, one grade 6, three A*, two A and a Distinction*. He is going to Hills Road to study Chemisty, maths, further maths and physics.

Tayfun Yagir: one grade 7, two grade 5, an A*, 3 A grades and a B grade. He is going to Hills Road to study maths, further maths, biology and chemistry.

At Samuel Ward Academy headteacher Kath Just paid tribute to the hard work of students, staff and parents with 63 per cent of students achieving a grade 4 or above in maths and 58 per cent getting 4 or above in English.

Qualifications in maths and English were gained by 99 of the 196 students gained, which allows them to move on to the next phase of their education.

Samuel Ward Academy students Olivia Farrington and Jess Sharman with their GCSE results

Ms Just said: “We are proud of all our students and the results they have achieved this year, at a time when changes have put added pressure on these young people.

“I am particularly pleased that several students gained grade 9s, which are only awarded to the top 3% of students in the country.

“The governors and I would like to thank everyone concerned for their continued support and hard work.”

Notable achievements included:

Olivia Farrington of Clare: two 9s, an 8, five A*s, 4As and a B

Jess Sharman of Wickhambrook: a 9, an 8, a 6, five A*s, three As and three Bs.

Twins, James and Christopher Wilkinson achieved 13 As and A*s between them at Stoke College

Tillie Randall of Haverhill: a 9, two 7s, five A*s, three As and two Bs.

Stoke College’s results have again risen sharply, by more than 20 per cent.

The college says its students benefit from small class sizes and of the 19 students in Year 11, 89 per cent achieved five A*-C, with 79 per cent gaining grades of 4 and above in English and Maths.

Former Head Boy, Sam Newton, achieved nine A*s (or equivalents) and an A, including an A* in German, which he only took up at the start of Year 11.

Twins, Christopher and James Wilkinson achieved 13 As and A*s between them and Tessa Morrey achieved nine A to B grades.

Headteacher Frank Thompson, said, “We are so pleased for the students who have worked consistently hard to achieve their grades.

“At Stoke College we are proudly non-selective and the close working relationships with staff allow pupils to make strong progress.

“With the recent investment in the school we look forward to many generations of students succeeding at Stoke, not just at GCSE but also at A level, as we open our new sixth form in September.”

Christine Inchley, headteacher at Stour Valley Community School said: “Once again our Year 11 students have done us proud, achieving the best set of results since the school opened in 2011 – 68 per cent of students have achieved a pass grade of Grade 4 in English and Maths, our best achievement to date.

“We are delighted that all of our students have received recognition for all of their hard work under the very challenging circumstances surrounding the new grading system, and know that they are well prepared and qualified for exciting futures ahead.”

Notable achievements at Stour Valley include:

Freya Lambert, Naomi Lawson and Edith Wild, who achieved a total of four Grade 9s, three Grade 8s, seventeen Grade A*s and five Grade As between them.

Yerar 11 students at Stoke College celebrate their GCSEs

Jason Harris at Stour Valley Community School

Freya Lambert and Emily Meekings at Stour Valley Community School