Haverhill students REACH out to help charity

A project aimed at encouraging young people to make a positive contribution to their community has seen a group of students support the Haverhill Foodbank.

The Castle Manor Academy students have committed their time weekly to volunteer at the foodbank, which is run by REACH Community Projects.

Becky Baldwin, outdoor learning coordinator at the school, said: “I visited the foodbank and felt there was an opportunity for our students to be involved in this important resource for Haverhill families.

“It is very humbling to see the basic food we take for granted in small piles and boxes waiting to be distributed.”

Mrs Baldwin said students had designed posters and organised a food collection within Castle Manor before helping to sort food at the local charity.

One student, Mateusz Kasperek, is donating more of his own time to the project in the hope of competing 50 hours of volunteering by Christmas to earn him the Lions Young Service Award.

Another, Ben Gibson, will use his experience to complete his Duke of Edinburgh Award Volunteering section.

Henry Wilson, project director of REACH Community Projects, said: “We want to make the foodbank fully inclusive and we are pleased that students from Castle Manor Academy want to help.

“Many Haverhill families use the foodbank and we are seeing more of a need for our service with changes to tax credits.

“Many people are only two pay packets away from needing the foodbank.

“By involving students, we are teaching them not only about the importance of food but also that life can be difficult. There’s no stigma in asking for help when you need it.”

To find out more about Haverhill Foodbank, please visit www.haverhill.foodbank.org.uk.