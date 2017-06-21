Haverhill students ready for charity canoe challenge

A group of students who have annually pushed their bodies to the limits with impressive charity challenges are preparing to take on a popular 24-mile canoe race.

The team from Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill will be taking part in this weekend’s Sudbury to the Sea challenge to raise money for the Make-A-Wish foundation.

It will be the third year that students have tested themselves to help others after swimming the equivalent length to the Channel and then climbing Scafell Pike – raising more than £3,500.

Wendy Jeffery, learning coach and team leader, said: “This all started because the students said they wanted to give something back by testing themselves.

“The previous two challenges have been great fun and really successful and the students have worked really hard to get themselves ready for Sudbury to the Sea – despite the fact many had never been in a canoe before.”

The students will start the 24 miles on Saturday before camping overnight and concluding on Sunday when the challenge ends in the North Sea.

The students had previously supported Children in Need and Wendy said the Make-A-Wish foundation was another charity that appealed to them.

She added: “As a school, we feel it is really important that students contribute to their local community and the wider world.

“This is also a great challenge for building confidence and working as a team as well as knowing that what they are doing is helping those less fortunate.”

The students taking involved are Lucy Lawrence, Georgia Collen, Sofie Lawrence, Katie Chadwick, Nicole Welch, Charlotte Abrey, Amy Jenkinson, Casey Lane, Kaitlyn McIntosh, Molly Goddard and Isabelle Mealing.

To sponsor the Samuel Ward Academy team, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Samuel-Ward2.