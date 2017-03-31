Haverhill students see the battlefields and cemeteries of World War One

History students from Haverhill’s Castle Manor Academy have been reflecting on the experiences of war after visiting the World War One battlefields in France and Belgium.

The trip included visits to Ypres, the Passchendaele Museum, the Menin Gate, Tyne Cot Allied Cemetery, Langemark German Cemetery and the Essex Farm Cemetery.

The youngsters, pictured here at the 49th West Riding Division Memorial at Ypres, learnt the significance of each site and had time to explore and reflect on the soldiers’ experience of the war.

History teacher Jen Kirkwood said: “The primary focus of the trip was to visit battlefields, trenches and memorials to reinforce student’s understanding of the period of the First World War in line with what they have been taught in history lessons so far this year.

“Many students were captivated and deeply moved by what they experienced.

“The trip was also an opportunity for students to experience some French and Belgian culture.”