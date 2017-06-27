Haverhill students show off their orchestral talents

The youngest students at Samuel Ward Academy have showcased their musical talents at a special afternoon tea.

The annual ‘Orchestra Tea’ organised by the school saw Year 7 pupils prepare cream teas and cake then serve guests before the performance by the musicians.

The orchestra played nine pieces and teacher and organiser Diana Braverman said: “The orchestra tea is a great platform for Year 7 students to perform to an audience of family, friends and peers.

“At Samuel Ward Academy, we encourage pupils learning instruments to attend orchestra as one of their weekly enrichment choices so that they can begin to develop the skills of playing and performing together.

“It is completely inclusive in that there are pupils just beginning to learn an instrument and those who are taking grade exams.

“What is also great is that older musicians often decide to continue playing with the orchestra and become music leaders, helping the younger students.”