Haverhill tax credit firm expands up north

Haverhill based Research and Development (R&D) Tax Credits specialist, Fiscale Ltd, has recently opened a new office in Stoke-on-Trent to service a growing number of clients in the Midlands, Wales and the North West.

Fiscale was established in February 2014 to help companies claim back money invested in research and development activities from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) under the R&D Tax Credits scheme.

Initially working with firms in the East of England, over the last three years Fiscale has acquired an increasing number of clients in the Midlands, Wales and the North West.

These companies have been referred to Fiscale by existing clients and operate in a variety of industry sectors, including chemicals, food and drink, mining, manufacturing, engineering and e-cigarettes.

Regional director Jacqui Stoneman, who is responsible for new business, has also introduced new clients. She will help to promote the benefits of the R&D Tax Credits scheme to businesses throughout the Midlands, Wales and the North West.

In order to provide clients with the appropriate level of local support and guidance Fiscale has appointed Sasha Talbot as a director and opened a new office at the Genesis Centre on the North Staffs Business Park.

Sasha commented: “I enjoy working in the specialist area of R&D Tax Credits. Generally when a company uses an accountant or tax advisor it costs money – where R&D Tax Credits are concerned this is definitely not the case!

“The average first claim value that we are able to secure for our clients is £67,000.

“Clients have used this extra revenue to fund new employees, purchase capital equipment or to finance further investment in research and development.”

Stoke was chosen as an ideal location for the new office because of its position along the M6 corridor, excellent levels of connectivity and the availability of good quality commercial premises.

With many years of experience in accountancy and tax Sasha began her career with Grant Thornton in 1996 and qualified as a Chartered Certified Accountant in 2003.

In 2004 Sasha joined the Corporate Tax team at Ensors in Ipswich and in 2005 she qualified as a Chartered Tax Advisor.

During this time Sasha became a specialist in R&D Tax Credits providing advice to clients in respect of their claims and preparing and submitting claims to HMRC.

Sasha left Ensors in 2012 to raise her family and is excited to be continuing her work with R&D Tax Credits with the team at Fiscale.