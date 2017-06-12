Haverhill Town Council website revamped

Haverhill Town Council‘s website has been given a fresh modern look by one of its councillors.

The council also wants members of the public to further enhance the new-look website by submitting their own images of the town.

Councillor John Burns, in addition to being a town and borough councillor, has been creating the website – saving the local taxpayer thousands of pounds by not needing a professional web designer.

The site has been developed to enable town council staff to maintain the content, so ongoing costs are expected to be minimal too.

Members of the public will be able to use the site to find out about town council events such as the annual firework display and the Halloween Trail, how to apply for council grants and request the Mayor’s attendance at community events and other town council services.

One of the most important functions of the site is to demonstrate local democracy in action and ensuring it is the go-to place to find out about and contact your local councillor, read the minutes of council meetings and to learn about the different responsibilities of Haverhill Town Council, St Edmundsbury Borough Council and Suffolk County Council.

Councillor Burns said: “As so many people now use their mobiles or tablets to view websites one of the key improvements to make was to ensure the Town Council site is mobile and tablet friendly - so now you can see how the Town Council is working for you, with whatever device you use.”

Haverhill’s town clerk, Colin Poole, thanked John for his hard work, adding: “The new site also features some great panoramic shots of Haverhill but we want to do more to promote Haverhill as a great place to live, work or visit.

“We are inviting keen photographers to send in high quality photos showing the spirit of Haverhill, the hidden gems and the unexpected angles and beauty of this town.”

The Town Council will award a pair of cinema tickets to the photographer for any picture used.

If you have any images of Haverhill you would like to submit email them with contact details to office@haverhill-tc.gov.uk.

Photos need to be of sufficient resolution to be used and include details of when and where it was taken.