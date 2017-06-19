Haverhill twinning association revamps its website

The Haverhill & District Twin Towns Association (HTTA) has launched a new-look website.

Ian Stewart, a new committee member of the association has taken over the management of the website, and having been working on it for the past two months has now launched it.

Ian explained the reason for the re-design, saying: “The idea of the new website is to make the association more inclusive and approachable, and hopefully encourage more people to join, or at least be more informed about what we do to promote the town.

“The website is a ‘work-in-progress’ and I intend to add more to it in the next few months.”

The HTTA has signed up to Twitter - @haverhill-twin - and Ian will also be creating a new Facebook page very soon.

The improved website has many useful links, including details of events, photos of its activities, membership information, contact details and articles about Pont St Esprit and Ehringshausen, the twin towns in France and Germany.