Haverhill woman diagnosed with breast cancer plans ‘Booby walk’ to support hospital

A Haverhill woman is doing a ‘Booby walk’ this weekend for the hospital that treated her.

Lorraine Smith was diagnosed with breast cancer just before Christmas last year and she wanted to repay the team at the Breast Clinic at West Suffolk Hospital for ‘holding her hand every step of the way’.

Surgery removed her tumour but to ensure the cancer had not spread the surgeon removed lymph nodes from under her arm.

This surgery has left Mrs Smith with limited use of her left arm due to nerve damage.

Mrs Smith hopes to raise funds for the hospital’s My Wish charity which will help to maintain a new machine which eliminates the need to remove so many lymph nodes and therefore reduces the risk of permanent damage.

“I came into this year and found out there was a campaign at the hospital for one of these machines and I wanted to help,

“I started with a target of £100 and it has just snowballed from there and I keep upping it to see where it will go.”

The walk will start and ends at Bury St Edmunds Football Club on Cotton Lane, and the course has been mapped out by Mrs Smith to resemble a pair of breasts.

There are around 20 walkers with ages ranging from six to 60, each walker having been touched by cancer in some form or another, either directly or with a friend or family member.

Mrs Smith says the machine is so important for the hospital and has running costs of around £60,000 a year with it costing around £200 for a patient to use.

She gave a massive thank you to people that have already donated, to those that will donate and she is looking to make this an annual event.

The walk will take place from Bury Footbal Club on Sunday April 23.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Lorraine-Smith30