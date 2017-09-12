Head teacher delighted to have taken over at Haverhill primary school

A Haverhill head teacher has spoken of her delight at “coming home” after starting at Clements Primary Academy.

Vicky Hogg has outlined her vision for the school after joining Clements following a successful time as joint head teacher at Thurlow and Hundon primary schools.

The move was made particularly special for Vicky who started her teaching career more than 20 years ago at Castle Hill Middle School.

Vicky, who lives in the town and was formerly a deputy head teacher at Burton End Academy, said: “I love town schools and it feels like I am coming home returning to Haverhill.

“My children went through Castle Manor Academy and the sixth form at Samuel Ward Academy and Haverhill is a special place for me.

“I am delighted to be the new head teacher at Clements – it is a fantastic school with some amazing resources.”

Having started officially last week, and with a new extension due to be officially opened later this month, Vicky said these were exciting times for local pupils and families.

She explained: “I have been really impressed with the pupils who have all made me so welcome, as have the parents – many of whom I taught at Castle Hill.

“I had a great time at Thurlow and Hundon and I wish staff, students and parents all the very best.

“But I am now looking forward to moving Clements Primary Academy forward and ensuring all our children are well educated and well cared for to make the school the best it can be.”

Clements Primary Academy, which currently has 300 pupils, joined the Samuel Ward Academy Trust in May.