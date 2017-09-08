Head teacher resigns from Haverhill academy

Not much more than one year after joining Samuel Ward Academy as its new principal, Kath just has stepped down.

Ms Just took over from Andy Prestoe as the school’s head last year, joining on a phased basis in the summer term.

She came to Haverhill from Chiswick School in London.

In a letter to parents, Kath said: “Due to professional and personal reasons I am stepping down from the headship role at Samuel Ward Academy.

“I would like to thank colleagues for their hard work and support during my time at the school and wish staff and students the very best for the future.”

Samuel Ward Academy Trust - of which the school is a founder member - has asked Mark Neild, the Trust’s Director of Secondary and Deputy Chief Executive, to work with two vice principals, Hilary Lay and Dr Kevin Geall, to lead the school from this week.

Kate McDowell, chair of governors at Samuel Ward Academy, said: “We are grateful to Kath for her work at the school and wish her all the best for the future.”

The school has already started the process of recruiting a new headteacher, with the job advertisement giving interview dates in the last week of September and a start date of January 2018.