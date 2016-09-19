‘Rising star’ joins West Suffolk Hospital as new medical director

A consultant in emergency medicine who has been named as one of healthcare’s ‘Rising Stars’ has been appointed the new medical director at West Suffolk Hospital.

Dr Nick Jenkins will join the trust next month from Warrington and Halton Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, where he is deputy medical director.

He brings with him a wealth of experience in medical leadership and management, and was named as one of the Health Service Journal’s ‘Rising Stars’ in 2015 in recognition of his achievements in clinical leadership.

Dr Jenkins was also one of just 50 people selected to take part in a new fast-track NHS executive leadership programme during 2014/15, which was sponsored by the Secretary of State. He is now looking forward to relocating to Suffolk with his partner Julia and three children.

“I am really excited to be joining West Suffolk Hospital, which was recently rated as the best trust in the east of England by the CQC,” said Dr Jenkins. “I’m impressed by the excellent quality of care and have been convinced of the trust’s appetite for improvement and innovation.

“Finding a good fit with the executive team was a key deciding factor in accepting the role and I found an inspirational leader in chief executive Steve Dunn and a high-performing team of like-minded colleagues. I am particularly honoured to take the baton from an excellent predecessor in Dr Pam Chrispin.

“I look forward to the challenge, being part of an organisation which maintains high quality within a constrained financial envelope, particularly as we move forward to deliver the evolving vision of the Five Year Forward View.”

Prof Dr Steve Dunn, chief executive at the hospital, said: “Nick brings with him a wealth of experience, both on the front line delivering emergency care to patients and in the boardroom.

“He will provide us with the vision, values and leadership we will need as the NHS continues to face unprecedented challenges in the coming years.

“Our thanks go to Pamela Chrispin, our outgoing medical director, who has excelled in the role and helped drive through continued improvement on behalf of our patients.”