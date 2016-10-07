Sudbury and Haverhill eye health initiative goes done a treat

A week-long initiative in Sudbury and Haverhill to raise awareness of how healthy eating can improve sight has been hailed a ‘great success’.

Members of staff from opticians in Sudbury, Halstead and Haverhill took to the streets to hand out healthy treats and educational information to members of the public.

More than 200 people enjoyed tasty delights such as healthy juices, smoothies and jellies and were given bags of leafy greens to take away.

The week-long initiative was organised by the Observatory Group, which trades under the names of Observatory the Opticians and Wardale Williams. It was held as part of National Eye Health Week (NEHW) which sees eye care charities, organisations and health professionals from across the UK joining together to promote the importance of eye health.

The optical group decided to focus on the importance of a good and healthy diet to optimise eye health.

Joanna Williams, one of the group’s senior optometrist, said: “The initiative was really well received by the public.

“We engaged with people of all ages who were very interested to learn how the high anti-oxidant value of many ingredients can help the eye by reducing cell degeneration.

“Key chemicals such as lutein and zeaxanthin found in leafy greens and fruit and veg can significantly aid eyesight. There is also evidence to suggest regularly eating such foods may slow or prevent age related macular degeneration (AMD) – the leading cause of loss of vision in the UK. Our treats were very popular with the public which allowed us to provide a fun way to distribute a very serious message.” Eye health initiative goes done a treat