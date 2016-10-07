Sudbury and Haverhill eye health initiative goes down a treat

Amanda Skinner of Wardale Williams handing out healthy treats to a customer in Sudbury town centre.

A week-long initiative in Sudbury and Haverhill to raise awareness of how healthy eating can improve sight has been hailed a ‘great success’.

