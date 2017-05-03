Heidi organises family fun day in aid of cause close to her heart

A wealth of activities will be on offer at a family fun day in Haverhill on Sunday, May 7.

The event at the New Croft, in Chalkstone Way, from 10.30am to 4pm, features bouncy castles, pony and fairground rides as well as a five a side football tournament and stalls.

There will also be a car boot running from 8am, music, an all day bar and an arena with dance.

It is part of a series of events being organised by Heidi Ince in aid of Haverhill Rovers FC youth teams and the East of England Ambulance Service.

Miss Ince is fund-raising for the ambulance service following the ‘amazing’ care she received after suffering a near fatal anaphylactic shock caused by an undiagnosed allergy.

For more information about the family fun day, email Miss Ince at Heidi.i79@icloud.com