Help us find the unsung heroes of our town

The search is on to find this year’s ‘Haverhill Heroes’ as part of an awards competition run by Castle Manor Academy.

Local residents, young and old, and volunteers who have gone above and beyond the call of duty could all be up for awards alongside the best local businesses and sporting achievements and those who promote fine local food.

Staff and Year 7 students at Castle Manor Academy at the launch of this year's Haverhill Heroes awards

Nominations are open now with the awards evening, run in conjunction with the Haverhill Echo, held at the Arts Centre on Wednesday, July 12.

Henry Stevenson, deputy headteacher at the school, said: “I am delighted that the Haverhill Heroes event is entering its second year.

“It is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the individuals and businesses who make a genuine contribution to the life and culture of Haverhill.

“Our students at Castle Manor Academy are excited to be involved and are working on various projects that promise to make the event an evening to remember.

“We would also like to thank the Haverhill Echo for being the media partner of the event and all our amazing and generous sponsors of the various awards.”

Haverhill Echo editor Barry Peters said: “Recognising the achievements and good work of townsfolk is one of the most important jobs of a local newspaper, so the Echo is delighted to be able to support the Haverhill Heroes awards.

“We would encourage all readers to think about their community and to nominate anyone who they think deserves a pat on the back.”

The Haverhill Heroes will centre around six awards:

- Young Person

- Volunteer in the Community

- Business in the Community

- Sporting Award

- Local Food Produce

- Act of Kindness

Each award has been individually supported by a local company or organisation – Abbeycroft Leisure, 1 Accounts, Fiscale, Sarand, Samuel Ward Academy Trust and The Firepit Company.

You can nominate yourself or someone you know.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, June 23, with all finalists invited to the awards evening, which will once again be kindly hosted by Paul Donno, chair of Haverhill Chamber of

Commerce.

To submit your nomination, please use the form printed in this newspaper and post to Haverhill Heroes, Castle Manor Academy, Eastern Avenue, Haverhill, CB9 9JE. Or you can email your entry to barry.peters@iliffepublishing.co.uk.

For further information on Haverhill Heroes, please contact the school’s deputy headteacher Henry Stevenson on HStevenson@castlemanor.org.uk

THE CATEGORIES

Business in the Community Award

This award recognises businesses, and business people, who innovate and engage staff and the local community through their work.

Volunteer in the Community Award

Do you know an individual person, team of people, charity or workplace who have selflessly volunteered to help their community or someone less fortunate and in need? This is a great chance to recognise or say thank you to a very special volunteer in the Haverhill area.

Young Person’s Award

We are looking for a young person who has done something incredible in their community or has achieved something significant academically or through a talent. Or maybe they have had to overcome illness, a disability or personal circumstances that would be testing to any one of any age.

Sporting Award

This award recognise an individual sports person, or a sporting team, who have achieved something in relation to any type of sport. This can also include coaches, managers as well as the players themselves and is applicable at every level from children to adults, sports clubs to school teams.

Local food produce

Suffolk is home to some wonderful local food produce. We want to celebrate some of the extraordinary efforts, skills and achievements of those who are bringing delicious and healthy Suffolk food to our doors. This award recognises those individuals, or businesses, who are using Suffolk produce or who are creating food in Suffolk.

Act of Kindness Award

The purpose of this award is to recognise someone in our community who has gone above and beyond to help others. It is someone who, without asking or wanting anything in return, has given their time or their resources to support someone else in need. Their act of kindness deserves recognition. Please nominate them.