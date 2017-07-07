‘Hero’ Ellis gets further praise

Cadet Ellis Rudge, of the Haverhill detachment of the Suffolk Army Cadets, was presented with a letter of appreciation from the St John’s Ambulance London HQ last week.

It was the latest honour bestowed on Ellis, 13, for his actions in January when he put 10-year-old Mason West into the recovery position after he hit his head and passed out following a fall at the Howe Road Skate Park.

Mason suffered internal bruising to his skull and his mother hailed Ellis a ‘hero.’

Ellis, a Samuel Ward Academy student, has also received a Commandant Suffolk Army Cadet Force Commendation for his actions.

The letter was presented by Lt Col Andy Smith, Suffolk ACF.

The Haverhill detachment was also presented with the Union Standard by the Ex Servicemen’s Club, assisted by the Royal British Legion.