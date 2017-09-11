High winds warning for Suffolk and Norfolk

A warning of winds gusting up to 75mph across Suffolk and Norfolk has been issued by the Met Office for tomorrow night into Wednesday morning.

The warning issued today is valid from 8pm on Tuesday until 10am on Wednesday and covers the country from Suffolk northwards.

The Met Office map of its warning of high winds for September 12 and 13

It says: “Very strong winds with gusts of 55-65 mph, perhaps reaching 75 mph in exposed places, are looking increasingly likely on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

“The strongest winds are expected to arrive in the west of the region later on Tuesday evening and move eastwards overnight. There is some uncertainty in peak wind strengths and how quickly winds will ease on Wednesday morning.

“Longer journey times by road, rail and air are likely, with restrictions on roads and bridges. There is also a chance of power cuts, and damage to trees and perhaps buildings.”

For the latest weather warnings visit www.metoffice.gov.uk/public/weather/warnings

To check its impact on roads visit www.trafficengland.com