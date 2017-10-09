Horses shot in Stradishall paddock

Police are urging horse owners to be vigilant after two were shot with an airgun as they grazed in a paddock.

The horses were shot in a paddock in Stradishall last Thursday between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.

A Suffolk Police spokesman said: “One horse was hit in the face and the other in the leg and face causing injuries that required a vet to be called to sedate them and remove the pellets.

“Owners of horses in the area are asked to remain vigilant for people looking out of place or acting suspiciously.”

Anyone with information on the incident should call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime number 37/65306/17.