Hospice shows off the range of things that its Haverhill hub can do

A special event showcasing what St Nicholas Hospice Care has to offer has helped raise awareness for the charity’s work across the Haverhill community.

To celebrate the national Hospice Care Week, which ran from October 9 to October 15, the hospice held an open evening at its Haverhill hub in Camps Road.

As well as helping to raise awareness of the week, the occasion, was intended to celebrate recent developments at the hub, which have seen the charity’s Haverhill retail shop move into the building.

The hospice’s chief executive Barbara Gale said: “Hospice Care Week offers us an opportunity to share with people further information on how hospices can help them or someone they care for.

“Not everyone is aware of the services we offer and tend to assume that hospices only offer the more traditional end-of-life care, but that is not the case.

“We offer everything from treatments and pain relief, physiotherapy or complementary therapies to counselling and emotional support – and we can offer all of these things in the comfort of people’s own homes, as well as in our hospice buildings.”

On the night guests were able to find out more about hospice support and ask questions about St Nicholas Hospice Care’s services with visitors also able to enjoy refreshments and a fashion show which featured a variety of clothes and accessories all from the hub’s onsite shop.

All items were modelled by hospice staff and volunteers as well as those from the local area that have benefited from the charity’s support. During their turns on the catwalk models paused to share some of their experiences with the audience.

The event was also attended by the Mayor of Haverhill, Cllr David Roach.

Cllr Roach said: “It is great to be here for to mark Hospice Care Week. I am delighted to see so many people here enjoying the show.

“I hope everyone has a chance to have a look around the facility because it really is outstanding and a real asset to the town.”