Hospice to host Open House drop-in event in Haverhill

A hospice is offering people the chance to find out more about its Open House support services.

St Nicholas Hospice Care is inviting people from Haverhill and the surrounding areas to attend a drop-in event at its outreach centre in the town, the Burton Centre, from 10am-12pm on March 14.

It wants to have the chance to tell them about its free Open House sessions – held at the Camps Road centre from 10am-12pm every Tuesday – which offer support to people receiving end-of-life care, their loved ones and carers and those who have been bereaved.

Alison Croome, 47, started visiting the centre for reflexology in 2015, after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

But when she had finished chemotherapy it was suggested she might benefit from attending Open House.

She said: “At that time I was really struggling. When I first came along we did crafts and being able to do something and create something really helped, as has being able to sit and talk to people.

“The sessions offer me reassurance, they helped me to realise that I am not on my own, and it has been a great help to know that people are there to support me.

“When I need to talk about things I can. In many ways it has helped me get my confidence back.”

The sessions offer people a friendly environment where they can drop in for tea or coffee, and can act as an introduction to other hospice services.

They may also include mini-educational segments around subjects such as breathlessness, managing fatigue and nutrition.

The hospice also runs them in Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Thetford and Botesdale, with new sessions starting soon in Stanton and Brandon.

There is no need to book and family members, friends and carers are welcome.

Find out more at www.stnicholashospice.org.uk.