Hospital charity’s call for Mini Spin

My Wish Charity’s West Suffolk Spin will take place this year on May 28 – when young families are also being invited to take part in a free Mini Spin.

Cyclists will be able to enjoy a quiz while exploring the beautiful countryside in and around Nowton Park and everyone taking part will receive a medal.

Paul Rayner, chair of the My Wish Charity’s special event committee, which runs the event, said: “It is a pleasure to be able to run this free cycle ride alongside the main event for adults and children to enjoy.

“It’s a great opportunity to encourage families to keep fit in a fun way.”

Food and drink will be available at Nowton Park where visitors will be able to join the hospital charity in welcoming cyclists back from their 25, 50, 75 and 100 mile rides around West Suffolk.

Sue Smith, fund-raising manager, said: “As a charity our aim is obviously to raise money to support the West Suffolk Hospital but we also have a huge ethos around health and wellbeing so I am thrilled the committee are hosting a free event for young families alongside the West Suffolk Spin.

“It’s lovely that all ages of the community can take part in our day.”

This month’s event will be the second My Wish Charity-run West Suffolk Spin, with last year’s having raised more than £11,000.

The 2016 funds went to help six areas of the hospital including its emergency department, cardiac and stroke units, women and children’s services, cancer services and the general fund which supports the whole hospital.

This year it will concentrate on the general fund allowing the charity to provide help wherever it is needed.

For more details on the Mini and West Suffolk Spins go to www.wsh.nhs.uk/spin