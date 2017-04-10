House narrowly escapes flames after barn fire near Haverhill

Firefighters spent 20 hours at the scene of a barn fire in Calford Green, near Haverhill at the weekend.

The fire was reported at 4.55pm on Saturday and six fire engines initially attended, a figure that rose to ten.

The 20m by 20m barn was 100 per cent ablaze and as the building was dangerously close to a neighbouring house firefighters had to make sure that no burning material fell on the house.

The road was also closed for many hours.

By about 8.30pm the fire in the barn was becoming under control but after it became clear that there was a fuel tank inside the building, it was decided to allow the fuel to burn out under the supervision of fire crews.

Firefighters kept an eye on the situation until the next day, only declaring the incident closed at 1pm.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

There were no casualties.