Hundreds vie for store roles

Hundreds of people applied to work at the first of three new retailers due to open their doors in Haverhill in the coming months.

Pets at Home will open at the former Project Office furniture factory, in Ehringhausen Way, on September 8.

It will be joined later this year by Lidl and Home Bargains, while a fourth unit is still to be let by developers Howard Group.

The openings mark the end of a nine-year process, after Howard purchased the site in 2008.

This week, Pets at Home said more than 350 people had applied for the 13 jobs created by the shop, including grooming positions at the in-store ‘Groom Room’.

Alice Lowe, area manager, said: “There was a strong demand from Haverhill pet owners for Pets at Home to come to town and we’re very pleased to have been able to grant them their wish.

“Pets at Home is committed to recruiting from the local area and I’m looking forward to welcoming a team of talented individuals in Haverhill.”

The 8,000 sq ft shop will also feature a vets surgery, owned by Drs Jonathan Niccol and Victoria Fisher, and an adoption centre run by independent charity Support Adoption For Pets.

Suzie Copleston, store manager, has been with Pets at Home for nearly two years, having previously worked at the Bury St Edmunds branch.

She said: “It’s been a busy few months and now my team and I can’t wait to open the doors and welcome our new customers and their pets to the store.”

Pets at Home sells products for dogs, cats, small animals, chickens, birds and fish and wildlife.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10am on September 8.

Meanwhile, Lidl said its 14,500 sq ft store at Haverhill Retail Park would create 40 jobs when it opened in the autumn – with an exact date to be confirmed.

“The supermarket will boast state-of-the-art facilities including an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing facilities, customer toilets, baby changing and ample parking for both cars and bicycles.”

To apply for a role, go to www.careers.lidl.co.uk

A sign at the site says the Home Bargains store would open on October 14, however a spokeswoman said she could not yet comment on when the 13,500 sq ft shop would open.

“While we don’t have anything to announce at the moment, we’d encourage people to register on our jobs website so we can contact them if roles become available in their region,” she added.

To register or apply, go to www.jobs.homebargains.co.uk

The Howard Group, then called HPG (Howard Property Group), purchased the 6.5 acre site in 2008 with the plan of developing it for commercial use.

It demolished the 170,00 sq ft of former factory buildings and in 2015 agreed terms with the three retailers opening on site.

The fourth and final 6,000 sq ft retail unit is still being marketed.