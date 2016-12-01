Ian Lavender to make Melford appearance

Suffolk based actor Ian Lavender, famed for his much loved role as Private Pike in BBC TV’s Dad’s Army and currently appearing in Eastenders, is to make a Guest appearance in Long Melford.

He will be visiting the village on Sunday, December 11, to support Macmillan Nurses at the Christmas Choral Classics concert at Holy Trinity Church.

Local Musical Director Ian McMillan conducts Lyston Voices & Orchestra and soloists from King’s College, Cambridge.

The concert includes Vivaldi’s popular Gloria, the Christmas Sequence from Handel’s Messiah and Vaughan Williams Fantasia on Carols which will be sung by Suffolk based international baritone Stephen Varcoe.

Lavender will be narrating John Rutter’s musical fable, Brother Heinrich’s Christmas.

Tickets cost £20 and include seasonal interval refreshments. They can be reserved in advance by emailing mcmilliain@gmail.com or purchased at the door.