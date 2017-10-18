Information session aims to improve dementia awareness in Haverhill

Ipswich Building Society is holding a free dementia awareness session at it’s High Street branch in Haverhill from 3.10pm to 4.10pm on October 24.

Employees Charlotte Gray Farrer and Charleigh Gardiner are dementia champions at the Society, as both they and their employer are ‘passionate about making a difference to the local community and making Haverhill dementia friendly’.

The information session strives to help make Haverhill a better place for those living with dementia and is open up to all members of the public.

Charlotte said: “One in 14 people live with dementia which makes this such an important way of helping those effected.

“We have approached local businesses as it is a great feature if staff have become dementia friends, especially those in customer facing roles.”

To book a place call Charlotte or Charleigh on 01440 710720 or pop into the branch.