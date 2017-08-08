Inquest opens on prisoner found hanging at Highpoint

An inmate was found hanging in his cell at Highpoint prison, an inquest has heard.

Alexander Habib-Shaheed, 32, was discovered by staff and attempts were made to revive him but were unsuccessful.

Today an inquest into the death of Mr Habib-Shaheed on May 26 was formally opened at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich.

Suffolk area coroner Nigel Parsley said Mr Habib-Shaheed was declared dead at the Stradishall prison by a paramedic.

The hearing was adjourned until December to allow the completion of enquiries.