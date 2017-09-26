Inspection praises Steeple Bumpstead GP practice

Steeple Bumpstead Surgery has been given a ‘good’ overall rating by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), following an inspection in July.

The CQC report praised the surgery in a number of areas, one of which was its responsiveness to the needs of older patients, and offering home visits and urgent appointments for those with enhanced needs.

The surgery has been run since 2103 by Provide, a social enterprise organisation.

John Niland, Chief Executive of Provide said: “This rating reflects the hard work and commitment of all the staff at Steeple Bumpstead surgery.

“They have made many improvements to patient care in recent years and the CQC report highlights many areas of good practice.

“The report praises the work that the surgery has undertaken to improve care for people with dementia and the work of the patient participation group is also highlighted for the very positive contribution it makes to the running of the practice.

“I am particularly pleased to note that the practice scores highly for the ease with which patients can book appointments and for the very positive comments about the way that staff treat people.”

All recommendations for improvement have already been actioned by surgery staff.

Liz Heyer, Chair of the Patient Participation Group for Steeple Bumpstead Surgery, said: “We are very pleased with the outcome of the CQC Inspection. The surgery has made immense progress and we are proud to have been part of its development”

The report also revealed that patients said they found it easy to make an appointment with urgent appointments available the same day and that staff treat patients with kindness and respect, and maintain patient and information confidentiality.

The surgery has been accredited by the Alzheimer’s Society with a ‘Dementia Friendly Practice Award.’

The full CQC report is on the surgery’s website, under ‘Practice News’

www.steeplebumpsteadsurgery.co.uk/Home