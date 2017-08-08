Inspectors offer up praise for science subjects after visit to Clare school

Ofsted inspectors have praised the science subjects being taught at Stour Valley Community School in Clare for being ‘a beacon of excellence.’

The comments from the inspectors came after the school was visited in July by Ofsted, the second time it has undergone an inspection.

The ‘Good’ judgement confirms the excellent progress being made across all aspects of the school.

It comes four years to the month after Ofsted made its first inspection at the Cavendish Road school, when inspectors gave it a rating of ‘good’ for its ‘overall effectiveness’, although at that time it only had students in years seven to ten.

Headteacher Christine Inchley said: “This was a tough inspection with the inspectors being very focused on student progress, disadvantaged students and the development of the curriculum.

“We have been tenacious in developing a wider range of curriculum courses that meets the needs of our growing student population.

“Our curriculum is enhanced by an array of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) activities that students enjoy and which give them access to skilled employment and training opportunities in the locality.

“We continue to be strong in English, art, music, drama, and dance and our modern foreign languages offering will be enhanced in 2017.”

The inspectors were particularly pleased to see that the progress made by students in science, mathematics and humanities is significantly above the national average.

Science subjects came in for special mention and were described by inspectors as ‘a beacon of excellence’.

Chair of Trustees, Keith Haisman, added: “I am delighted with the outcome of this inspection.

It is external proof of the quality of education that we offer, and I am very proud of the whole team at the school for working so hard to achieve such positive results for our students.

“I am particularly pleased that the behaviour of our students is confirmed to be outstanding.

“Their attitude to learning, to each other and to everyone they come into contact with is exemplary, and I am so proud of them.”

Stour Valley opened in September 2011.