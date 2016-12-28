Inspirational Chantelle’s support for West Suffolk Hospital’s neonatal unit

A young charity supporter has donated £1,279 to West Suffolk Hospital’s neonatal unit to thank them for the care they have shown to her family.

Chantelle Dodd, 16, of Bury, raised the money by organising a clairvoyant evening. The money will buy a new piece of equipment for the unit which will monitor the oxygen levels in two specific areas of the body, highlighting heart conditions.

Karen Ransom, clinical lead, said the machine will be an ‘amazing addition’ and explained that early detection of a heart condition in a baby means they can be transferred to a specialist cardiac centre.

Chantelle, who is studying childcare at West Suffolk College, has supported the hospital’s My WiSH Charity over the past two years. Her previous fund-raisers include a Halloween disco, Christmas fayre and another clairvoyant evening. In total, she has raised £2,376 for the charity.

Sue Smith, fund-raising manager, said Chantelle was a ‘true inspiration’.