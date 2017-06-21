Jacobs Allen in Bury St Edmunds launchs a new look as accountancy firm expands

Chartered accountants and chartered tax advisers Jacobs Allen have rebranded as the Bury St Edmunds business grows.

The company which began in 1993 has offices in Abbeygate Street, Bury, above Café Rouge, and it has expanded into the building’s second floor. It also operate offices in Haverhill.

The new look branding for chartered accountants and tax advisers Jacobs Allen

It offers bespoke service to its clients many of whom are based in Bury.

The new branding has a cleaner more modern look with a circular lemon coloured badge containing stylish numbers with the legend ‘figuring it out’.

Keith Senior, director, who bought the business with partner Shiela Burke in 2006, said: “ We are very proud of the bespoke service we offer our clients, many of whom are also based here in Bury St Edmunds.

“We have a team of qualified professionals who work closely with businesses and private clients and are able to tailor their advice to suit individual needs.

“The expansion is a huge step forward for us, linking with efficiencies in IT systems, and we are being sharper, dynamic and fresh in our approach, so our new branding is designed to reflect that.”

The company advises clients on business strategy, exit planning, tax planning and wealth protection. Its qualified accountants and tax advisers also help clients with yearly accounts, tax affairs and other compliance matters.