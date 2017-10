Jewellery and handbags were stolen in a burglary at a property in Haverhill last week.

The break-in was at some point between 11am and 4.50pm on Wednesday, October 18 on the A143 Wratting Road, near Churchill Avenue.

A glass panel at the back of the property was smashed to gain access to the property.

Call Suffolk Police on 101 quoting 37/68107/17.