Kedington Meadowlark returns for its 49th year

Now in its 49th year, the annual Kedington Meadowlark Fete will once again include a feast of entertainment when it takes place on Saturday.

As usual, the event takes place on the Great Meadow, next to Kedington Community Centre in Arms Lane, and runs from 1pm to about 5.30pm.

Funds raised from the Meadowlark week, which began on June 2 and culminates on Sunday, go towards the community centre.

Preparations for this year’s event have been going well, according to Meadowlark co-ordinator Bill Summers, who is in his first year in the role, having taken it over from predecessor Steve Brown.

He said: “It’s been very good but Steve Brown used to be the organiser and he’s handed that over to me but luckily enough I’ve had Steve helping me out, so thanks to him.

“Luckily enough I’ve got numerous people who are helping me, too many to mention, but they don’t let me down.

“We have quite a lot of people coming from everywhere, so it really quite good.”

Already, Meadowlark has seen a range of events take place, starting with a cash bingo on June 2.

In keeping with the Space - Fact or Fiction theme for this year’s walking pageant – which starts at 1.30pm on Saturday – Star Wars film, Rogue One was screened in the community centre last Saturday.

The event has also included a scarecrow competition that attracted 16 entries, a fun duathlon, carpet bowls competition, cribbage pairs tournament and a darts pairs competition.

The entries for the walking pageant will be judged at 1pm on Saturday, with prizes given out, and once the parade is over the main event will be officially opened by this year’s Miss Meadowlark, Eliz Nafi, and her Attendant, Olivia Nichols.

Music in the Main Arena will be provided by Linton Jazz, and also providing entertainment will be Ziggy Zumba, Sawston Youth Group, School Dancing, a Ballet Shoe Workshop and a Dog Show.

Next to the main arena the meadow will host a fun fair, games, a big variety of stalls, and a Chairman’s Draw with lots of fabulous prizes.

After this year’s event, all eyes turn to 2018 and the 50th Meadowlark, as Bill explained: “We want to get as many Miss Meadowlarks together as we can as it’s a special occasion and we want to do it much bigger as well.”