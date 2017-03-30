Kedington quartet prove age is no barrier to being charitable

Accompanied by siblings, friends and family, four eight-year-olds from Kedington have completed a nine mile sponsored walk that has raised £420 for the RSPCA.

The hardy quartet of Archie Cook, Emma Bentley, Darcy Mansfield and George Roffey set out last Sunday morning from Kedington and walked along the Stour Valley Path all the way to Clare, stopping en-route for a picnic.

They were joined by a number of other walkers, some for the whole distance and some for part of the trip, including Archie’s older brother Thomas, ten, younger sister Hettie, five and Emma’s five-year-old sister, Alice.

The four friends are all in the same class at Kedington Primary Academy but it was Emma and Archie came up with the idea of raising money for the RSPCA.

Emma, who has two guinea pigs and a Dalmation at home, said: “We are all crazy about animals.

“I have a few books about real life animal rescues by the RSPCA so I just told Archie and we said we know that our other two friends are crazy about animals like we are so we started by selling conkers and we were not very successful, but we did get £5.”

Archie, who has two cats and some minnows as pets, added: “I was thinking animals are very important and well, the RSPCA helps animals and Emma told me that in Scotland they can’t help dogs for some reason so we are trying to raise some money so we can send it, not just to the RSPCA in Scotland but to other RSPCAs around the world so they can treat their animals better and then more animals can be saved every year.”

The children all went on training walks, including from Kedington to Haverhill and back and to Sturmer and into the Stour Valley.

Despite aching feet and tiredness, Emma and Archie both admitted to feeling ‘happy’ at what they had all achieved.