Knife bin will help remove blades off Haverhill’s streets

Haverhill police station has become the sixth in Suffolk to install a permanent knife amnesty bin.

The bin was officially opened on Tuesday by Suffolk police and crime commissioner (PCC) Tim Passmore and Insp Danny Cooper of the Haverhill and Sudbury local policing command.

Insp Cooper decided a few months back to apply for a permanent bin to be installed outside the police station entrance and was successful in getting a grant from the PCC’s budget.

Haverhill joins Ipswich, Lowestoft, Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall and Sudbury in having a permanent bin.

Insp Cooper said: “It’s a national concern at the moment and we are not immune to these kinds of offences in Haverhill and in Suffolk.

“We’ve had temporary bins in the past but I wanted somewhere that people can dispose of blades 24/7 with as little bureaucracy as possible.

“It’s the perfect option that at any time, day or night, they can come down and dispose of a weapon in the knowledge it will be safely disposed of.”

After emphasising that Haverhill does not have an issue with knife crime, Insp Cooper added: “I think anything we can do to reduce the number of knives on the street is a positive.

“It’s actually a national concern and I think it’s important for a town the size of Haverhill to have the facility to dispose of weapons.”

Mr Passmore added: “We’ve got to get the message across that carrying a knife doesn’t make you safer.”