Latest: Gale warning area for East Anglia reduced

The Met Office has reduced the area of East Anglia covered by the gale warning for today.

The yellow ‘be aware’ warning issued on Wednesday and updated Thursday was for the whole of East Anglia but the area covered was today (Friday) reduced to the south eastern half of Suffolk, plus Essex, parts of Cambridgeshire and all southern counties.

It is now valid from 11am today to 11.45pm, instead of 3am tomorrow, but still warns of a period of 40-50mph gusts in inland areas.

It adds windward coasts face 50 to 60 mph gusts for a longer period with isolated gusts of 70mph.

It is expected to cause ‘minor damage’ and travel problems.

The warning says: “A narrow band of locally heavy rain is moving east across other southern areas through the evening, which combined with the gusty winds may lead to some travel disruption. This could include localised problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes and roads affected by spray and standing water. ”

Highways England said yesterday there are no current plans to close the Orwell Bridge on the A14 near Ipswich.

It considers it unlikely conditions at the bridge will require a closure but drivers are asked to pay close attention to the weather forecast in case circumstances change.

While the bridge is open, Highways England will monitor wind speeds closely. If there is an increase in the forecast high winds, which would make the crossing unsafe for drivers, the bridge could be closed. Even so, they warn drivers, particularly of high sided vehicles and motorbikes, to beware of sudden gusts.

If the Orwell Bridge is closed, the planned diversion route is via the A1156, A1189 and A1214 through Ipswich.

For the latest weather warnings visit www.metoffice.gov.uk

For traffic information visit www.trafficengland.com