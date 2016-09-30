£2,500 boost for cancer charity

Staff at a special needs school have raised almost £2,500 for Cancer Research UK at their annual fund-raising Relay for Life.

The team of 19 from Churchill Special Free School, in Haverhill, took it in turns to walk around Themed laps including the Olympics, a ‘team theme’ lap and even a glow in the dark lap at 2am.

Georgina Ellis, headteacher at the school, said: “The Churchill team were amazing. They showed their determination and commitment throughout the walk which was hardest in the early hours of the morning when it was cold and damp.

“Everyone pulled together and despite being tired and achy, they kept going.”

The team took it in turns to walk around Ickworth Park in Horringer over a 24-hour period during the event to ensure they raised the maximum amount of money for Cancer Research UK.

Churchill staff were cheered on by colleagues and parents as they took part in the walk, who also joined pupils from the school in supporting a chocolate raffle to further boost the funds raised by the school.

Other Haverhill teams to have taken part include The Banklets from Barclays Bank, Slimming World, The Good Intent Happy Campers, Dumbledore’s Army, Castle Manor School and Lara’s Lights.