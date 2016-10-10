£4.73 million grant for Gainsborough’s House

gainsboroughs house - staircase inside the house ANL-160222-165550001

Gainsborough’s House in Sudbury, birthplace and home of the renowned artist Thomas Gainsborough, has received Heritage Lottery Fund support of £4.73 million.

