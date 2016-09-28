Abandoned Haverhill pub to get a new lease of life as a bistro

After nigh on three years as nothing more than an eyesore in Haverhill’s High street, the former Bell pub is set to be reborn as the Nine Jars Bistro.

The mouth-watering project has been undertaken by brothers Daniel and Robin Pilley - both directors of Haverhill-based CXG - and will not only reinvigorate a building left deserted since Greene King shut down and boarded up the Bell in November 2013, but also add something completely different to the High Street.

Nine Jars Bistro opens on October 15 and Daniel said: ““We are extremely excited about all of the plans for the former Bell Hotel site. “Nine Jars is the first phase of a huge redevelopment project.

“In its own right the bistro will be creating a lot of employment opportunities but the development as a whole is set to create plenty more. Watch this space!”

James Pilley, the manager of Nine Jars said “We’re very excited about bringing a new style of wining, dining and socialising to Haverhill.

“A lot of thought has gone into the workings and design of Nine Jars and we are confident people are going to enjoy the new bistro experience and with their help we will make a success of this new venture.”

The first phase of the major renovation of the building started last April and is now coming to completion.

The original public bar area, has been transformed into a new stylish bistro, with dining area, cocktail lounge and heated outside seating.

It will have Haverhill’s only Illy Cafe, meaning Nine Jars will be serving only top quality Italian coffee and all staff will undertake the Centre of Excellence Barista Training.

Throughout the day the bistro is set to take on a lively, traditional, bustling ‘coffee house’ feel.

With wraps, sandwiches and fresh cakes sitting alongside the small plates menu until the evening draws in, when the lights will be dimmed and the pace will slow.

Background music will create a relaxing atmosphere while guests enjoy an extensive choice of cocktails, fine handpicked wines and top quality beers.

Ever Tuesday will be Gourmet Burger Night with beef, chicken and vegetarian burgers all on offer, with a selection of toppings, served in a brioche bun with a homemade coleslaw and chunky chips, with a glass of house wine, or a bottled beer.

A ‘small plates menu’ - tapas style - will consist of meats, seafood and vegetarian choices as well as a range of sharing boards and antipasti.

Working alongside a number of well know companies, including Adnams and Illy Coffee, Nine Jars has handpicked its selection of drinks, food and decor.