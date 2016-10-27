Advice about services at Haverhill health open day

Representatives from 25 different health and social care organisations will be on hand to answer questions and give advice on services available in and around Haverhill at the Haverhill health open day event tomorrow (October 28).

The event is organised by NHS West Suffolk Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and Haverhill Family Practice Patient Participation Group (PPG), and will be held at Haverhill Arts Centre, in High Street, from 11am to 4pm.

West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock will also attend.

Dr Christopher Browning, the CCG’s chairman, said: “It is pleasing that so many organisations have chosen to attend and I hope that people will come along and use this opportunity to learn more about the health and social care services available.”

Organisations attending include the county’s health provider OneLife Suffolk, Headway Suffolk, Suffolk Community Healthcare, Terrence Higgins Trust, Age UK Suffolk, Suffolk Family Carers, Sensing Change and St Nicholas Hospice Care.