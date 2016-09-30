Alison Tosh’s Pride of Britain nomination

Alison Tosh from Long Melford Smile of Arran Trust, who is in the running for Pride of Britain Award, pictured with her daughter Chloe. Picture Mark Westley ANL-160928-101445009

Alison Tosh from Long Melford Smile of Arran Trust, who is in the running for Pride of Britain Award, pictured with her daughter Chloe. Picture Mark Westley ANL-160928-101445009

0
Have your say

Alison Tosh, whose son Arran tragically died just days after being diagnosed with a brain tumour, has been nominated for a Pride of Britain award.

Component:1.7605529.1475166636, , ,$mergedBody

Back to the top of the page