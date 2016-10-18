Awards will highlight importance of apprenticeships in Haverhill

An awards ceremony designed at showcasing the importance of apprentices in Haverhill will be returning to the town next month.

The Apprenticeship Awards was organised by ONE Haverhill Partnership for the first time last year as part of their continuing drive to improve employment opportunities for young people in the town.

Now the call has gone out for businesses to put forward their apprenticeships for one of five awards ahead of the ceremony on Friday, November 18 at event partners Sanofi.

John Mayhew, chairman of ONE Haverhill Partnership, said: “Our apprenticeship scheme, led by youth skills worker Karen Chapple, has been a big success story of the Partnership.

“We have exceeded all targets when it comes to finding suitable apprenticeship employment and opportunities for Haverhill’s young.

“This benefits both youngsters and companies within the town and the apprenticeship awards is a great way to highlight all this fantastic work.

“We are calling on businesses to help ONE Haverhill Partnership celebrate the success of our apprenticeships and the contribution they make to our local economy.”

There are five awards, which all celebrate the success and the achievements of those undertaking an apprenticeship and the Haverhill companies who invest in apprentices.

Applications are wanted for Apprentice of the Year, Apprenticeship Employer of the Year, Overcoming Adversity Awards, Apprentice Champion of the Year and Highly Commended Award.

The closing date for applications is Friday, November 4 with a judging panel then deciding on the winners ahead of the awards ceremony which takes place at 3pm on Friday, November 18 at Sanofi.

Full details are at www.onehaverhill.co.uk/apprenticeships/awards