Best friends complete Asia charity ride

Two best friends have just completed a marathon cycle ride across Asia raising thousands of pounds for charity.

Glenn Liversidge, 45, from Haverhill and Andy Jeffreys, 45 from Hundon, have been best friends for over 30 years.

In 1995, Glenn lost his father to bowel cancer and in 2001, Andy lost his grandfather to a brain tumour, and then his mother, in 2008 to the same condition.

The delivery driver and the plasterer decided to raise as much money as possible for cancer charities by getting on their bikes and riding 320 miles across Vietnam and Cambodia.

Setting off on October 1, they completed the ride in eight days, battling over broken concrete tracks, bouncing over potholes and beating severe bouts of saddle soreness.

Glenn raised more than £4,600 for Beating Bowel Cancer and Andy raised more than £4,000 for The Brain Tumour Charity.

The delivery company Glen works for, UPS, have since topped his fund–raising figure up by a huge £30,000,

“I am thrilled to have raised the money and can’t thank everyone enough for donating, especially my company for boosting the amount by such a large amount,” said Glenn.

“It was really tough going, especially after neither of us has really been on a bike since we left school.

“We both suffered really bad saddle soreness after a couple of days and had to stand up on our bikes for a lot of the way, which doesn’t make riding over broken concrete and potholes that easy.

“But we are both really pleased, had a great time and I am delighted to have been able to raise money for a charity that means so much to me, and in memory of my father.”

Glenn and Andy started their mammoth journey in Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam and rode the 320 miles to Angkor Wat in Cambodia on October 9.

Riding 70 – 100km a day in temperatures topping 30 degrees, the old school friends rode as part of trip arranged by Discover Adventure, along with 46 with other riders from the UK, all raising money for their chosen charity.

“It was an amazing experience and we also enjoyed the ride immensely,” said Andy.

“I am absolutely chuffed to bits to have raised the money and also with my best friend from school, as well.

“Everyone has been very supportive along the way as we had to get a certain number of pledges before we could join the trip and all of the other riders who were riding for different charities.

“I live in the Rose and Crown in Hundon and everyone there has been very generous, with the money still even coming in today.

“ I would like to thank everyone for their support in helping both make the trip possible and their donations towards my chosen charity.”

People can still donate to the riders’ charities by visiting the links: justgiving/glennliversidge and www.justgiving/andyjeffreys